Get Fit Great Falls launches new app for National Trails Day - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Get Fit Great Falls launches new app for National Trails Day

Posted: Updated:

If you're looking to lead an active, healthy lifestyle, but need a convenient way to get it done, Get Fit Great Falls has the answer. 

Their new app is now available for download, and features tons of different recipes and tips to stay fit. Just go to your app store, search "Get Fit Great Falls," and download. 

Be sure to turn on push notifications and location services; on June 3rd (National Trails Day), Get Fit Great Falls will send notifications based on "geo-tracking."  By following the directions and posting to social media with the hashtag #getfithikes, participants will be automatically put in the running to win some great prizes, including a year membership to the Peak, a paddleboard, free yoga sessions, cookbooks and more! Some locations targeted include the annual Spring Fling Hoop Thing, the Farmers' Market, and Gibson Park. 

For more information on the app, how to participate on June 3rd, or just Get Fit Great Falls, visit their website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular