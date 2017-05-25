Get Fit Great Falls launches new app for National Trails Day

If you're looking to lead an active, healthy lifestyle, but need a convenient way to get it done, Get Fit Great Falls has the answer.

Their new app is now available for download, and features tons of different recipes and tips to stay fit. Just go to your app store, search "Get Fit Great Falls," and download.

Be sure to turn on push notifications and location services; on June 3rd (National Trails Day), Get Fit Great Falls will send notifications based on "geo-tracking." By following the directions and posting to social media with the hashtag #getfithikes, participants will be automatically put in the running to win some great prizes, including a year membership to the Peak, a paddleboard, free yoga sessions, cookbooks and more! Some locations targeted include the annual Spring Fling Hoop Thing, the Farmers' Market, and Gibson Park.

For more information on the app, how to participate on June 3rd, or just Get Fit Great Falls, visit their website.