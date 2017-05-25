Commander of MANG's 120th Airlift Wing leaving Montana

Great Falls - The Commander of Montana Air National Guard's (MANG) 120th Airlift Wing will soon be leaving the treasure state. Col. Lee Smith has served just over two years here in a joint role between the Air Force and MANG.

Col. Smith"s career with the Air Force has been 25 years in the making, with most of that time spent as a pilot of the C-130 aircrafts .His most recent position as wing commander at MANG was actually made possible through a congressional act. Col. Smith says that he was the second wing commander picked in the nation to serve in the Air Force and the Air National Guard at the same time.

"The military has had a long history of allowing Guard and Reserve members to go to active duty, and then back to the guard, but there's never been a way to reverse the flow from active duty to the guard without currently ending your active duty career so this act of Congress enabled a little bit more transferability," said Col. Smith.

Col. Smith's last day at MANG is June 3, and his next assignment is at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.