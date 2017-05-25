Man charged in connection to homicide

It's been just over a week since Great Falls Police found the body a an unidentified woman at the Airway Motel. Thursday GFPD has charged a man in connection with the crime.

Thursday GFPD charged Stanley Isaac LeBeau with deliberate homicide.



LeBeau was already in custody for a parole violation when he was charged.



Cascade Country Attorney Joshua Racki tells us LeBeau had cut off his GPS tracker.



When police located him Lebeau told then he had killed a woman at the airway motel.



When they found the body they sent it to the crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

GFDP had to wait for the results before they could charge the suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.