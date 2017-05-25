Political analyst weighs in on election - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Political analyst weighs in on election

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Unprecedented is the word University of Montana professor and political analyst Lee Banville used to describe the past 24 hours of this election. 
He says this kind of incident on the eve of election day and for it to receive national headlines leaves a giant question mark over the heads of voters. 

  • Most Popular