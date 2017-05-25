Thieves steal from little leaguers - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Thieves steal from little leaguers

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

Vandals have struck again at the Riverside Little League baseball fields.
Over 700 dollars worth of bases were stolen yesterday and vandals even wrote harsh profanity in the dugouts that is too graphic for tv.
The league tells us this year alone they have spent over two thousand dollars in repairs and replacing stolen equipment. 
One board member of the Riverside Little Leagues says acts like this are preventing children from doing the very activity that they love doing and causing parents to spend unnecessary money.

  • Most Popular