Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

We wanted to know if the incident on Wednesday night had any impact on voters here in Montana and what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was.

The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.

We asked them, "Did the incident last night change the way they would vote."

Here is what they had to say:

"No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko.

"No I looked up the politics before hand and I don't necessarily think that's what would change it," said James Rivest.

"I think some of the news people actually have it coming and when you're too pushy and get in someone’s face, this is Montana that's never a good idea."

"No it did not change because we're all imperfect we've all made mistakes he just made a bad choice," said Joshua DeNeully.

"The liberal news people can be real obnoxious and I think that Giantforte had enough of it he asked him to leave he refused to so no it didn't influence my vote," said Toni Erkart.

Now despite what we saw here in Great Falls, comments on social media are swaying both ways. Some said the reporter was in the wrong while others said the candidate was to blame.

It will be hard to decipher if the incident impacted the vote at all because, here in Cascade County, many people have already voted via a mail in ballot.