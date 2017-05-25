Low voting numbers common for off-year election

Polls opened at 7 Thursday morning and will close at 8 pm, but we don't expect numbers to start rolling in around 8:30 or 9 o'clock.

At Great Falls' lone polling location, Montana Expo Park, a steady stream of people are casting their ballot.

Rina Moore, Cascade County Clerk and Recorder, said about 75-percent of Cascade County voters use mail-in ballots. They've received about 70-percent of those.

"We will have probably 2,000 ballots to 3,000 ballots dropped off by the end of today at 8 pm," said Moore.

While not high numbers, this is about average for an off-year election she said. If numbers surpass their estimate, Moore is confident that they'll be able to handle the influx.

Check back at KFBB.com for update numbers once the polls close tonight.