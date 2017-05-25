Long lines to the polls in rural Montana. - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Long lines to the polls in rural Montana.

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

It is quite a different story on Montana's Reservations. 
We are got reports that in some rural areas of the state, the lines were so long that some people waited for over an hour just to vote. 
We spoke to State Representative George Kipp from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation who told us what he saw. 

"All day long the line had been very consistent, with about 40 to 60 people lined up single file, and the process is slow, and it could be discouraging to a few we have about 2500 who cast their votes here,"said Kipp.

He said getting to the few polling stations in these areas is hard for  some people. They may have an 80 mile round trip. Then with the long waits, there is a chance they might not vote. The Montana Native Voice reps on the scene did said those who stayed in line helped keep everyone's spirits high.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

    Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:04:36 GMT

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...

  • One WWII veteran wish comes true

    One WWII veteran wish comes true

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:53:53 GMT
    Meet George Wilson Pamenter, a Great Falls native, who was injured in WWII in the Philippines. He says today was one of the best days of his life. It would be 80 years before he got to sit in the driver seat of the choppers he use to see while in combat. Staff sergeant John Klusek with the 40th helicopter squadron says its important that we honor living legends who went above and beyond their call of duty. In December Mr.Pamenter will celebrate his 100-th birthday. When asked what his...
    Meet George Wilson Pamenter, a Great Falls native, who was injured in WWII in the Philippines. He says today was one of the best days of his life. It would be 80 years before he got to sit in the driver seat of the choppers he use to see while in combat. Staff sergeant John Klusek with the 40th helicopter squadron says its important that we honor living legends who went above and beyond their call of duty. In December Mr.Pamenter will celebrate his 100-th birthday. When asked what his...