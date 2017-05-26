GFRM offers "adopt a child" for annual summer camp - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFRM offers "adopt a child" for annual summer camp

Posted: Updated:

The Great Falls Rescue Mission is gearing up for it's annual children's summer camp, and this year is better than ever. Thanks to the completion of the Cameron Family Center, more children than ever will be participating, estimated to be between 80-90. 

But with all those kiddos, comes even more of a need for volunteers. Jim McCormick with GFRM reminds folks they are always looking for volunteers to come help out with the kids. New this year is the "adopt a child" program, which allows those interested to help out even if they cannot attend. You can sponsor a child for $700 for the full summer or $350 for part of the summer. 

For more information on the summer camp, or what you can do to help out, visit the Great Falls Rescue Mission website. You can also call (406) 761-2653, or email at contactus@gfrescuemission.org

