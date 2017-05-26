Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

According to a press release sent out this morning, GFFR responded to the derailment near Westbank Park just before midnight.

Currently there are no leaking cars and no immediate hazards to the community. As a precaution, the immediate area around the derailment has been isolated. Crews from Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Calumet Refinery, and the Great Falls Police Department are currently on scene at this time.

GFFR says businesses in the area will be temporarily closed this morning, including:

Northwest Pipe Company

Pacific Steel & Recycling

Taco Bell

Best Wok

Tire-Rama

The Feedlot

Walgreen's

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Buggy Brite Car Wash

Bev’s Cup of Joe

A Cutting Crew and Nails

Roger’s Jewelers

Outlaw Graphics

These businesses have been notified by the Great Falls 911 Communications Center.



