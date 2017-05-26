Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car de - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

GREAT FALLS -

Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

According to a press release sent out this morning, GFFR responded to the derailment near Westbank Park just before midnight.

Currently there are no leaking cars and no immediate hazards to the community. As a precaution, the immediate area around the derailment has been isolated. Crews from Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Calumet Refinery, and the Great Falls Police Department are currently on scene at this time.

GFFR says businesses in the area will be temporarily closed this morning, including:

  • Northwest Pipe Company
  • Pacific Steel & Recycling
  • Taco Bell
  • Best Wok
  • Tire-Rama
  • The Feedlot
  • Walgreen's
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Buggy Brite Car Wash
  • Bev’s Cup of Joe
  • A Cutting Crew and Nails
  • Roger’s Jewelers
  • Outlaw Graphics

These businesses have been notified by the Great Falls 911 Communications Center.

From GFFR:

Please allow the responding agencies the room to operate within the defined area. There is no active immediate threat to the surrounding area at this time. The railroad cars are going to be moved this morning. The business closures are precautionary as we do not want extra persons in the area to be possibly placed in potential danger when the tanks are moved.
 

