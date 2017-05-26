The Montana board of regents meet in Great Falls to discuss, among other agenda items, the 2019 biennial budget.

Even with proposed tuition increases the Montana university system's 2018 budget is projected to be four point 8 million dollars short of the goal.

The 2019 budget 1.6 million dollars short.

That's according to the agenda posted online.

That document also shows UM will see an 8.5 percent tuition increase for resident undergrad students.

MSU, a 2.3 percent increase.

MSU Northern and UM Western students will see the highest tuition increase in terms of percentage, at 13 percent and 14.5 percent respectively.

Schools are also working on other options to make the budgets work.

We reached out to, Kevin McRae, the deputy commissioner for communications for the Montana University System to get information on exactly what was the outcome of this meeting he has yet to respond.