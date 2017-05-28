Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday



After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon Great Falls Police Department said the death is suspicious.

GDP is still investigating the incident from yesterday now as you can see behind me this house is completely surrounded by police do not cross tape both the front and the back yard. the police aren't releasing too many details but here's what we know so far.

A person of interest is in custody. They are charged with deliberate homicide and felony theft. The 2007 truck has also been located by the Missoula County Sheriffs Department at the clear water junction.

GFPD said this is an on going multi-county and agency investigation

According to a press release from GFPD posted on their facebook page. Police responded to a call on the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue North Saturday afternoon. Upon arrive at the scene police quickly taped off the area around the house.

GFPD has not released the name of the victim or their relationship to the person in custody.

They believe there is no further threat to the community.

As we learn more we will continue to update you.