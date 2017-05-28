House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.
BED went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.
They found a pile of lumber and shingles burning next to a home.
Tom Martin BED Fire Chief said the occupant was using a garden hose to fight the blaze. He said the fire was so hot it broke a window, damaged shingles on the roof, and the walls of the house.
He added if the fire had gotten out of control houses in the area would have been in trouble.
"There's not very much room to park the apparatus around there we only had on direction of attack so it would have been difficult getting more hoses to the fire," said Martin.
After they got the fire out Martin said the resident told him they had thrown a lit cigarette out the window. It landed in the lumber and started the fire. Martin said the estimated damage is around $2,000. Cascade County Sheriff also were on scene and Sand Coulee and Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Departments were on stand by.
Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious.
An eight year old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. According to the Bozeman Chronicle, the girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
