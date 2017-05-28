House Fire Starts from burning cigarette - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building. 

BED went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue. 
They found a pile of lumber and shingles burning next to a home. 
Tom Martin BED Fire Chief said the occupant was using a garden hose to fight the blaze.  He said the fire was so hot it broke a window, damaged shingles  on the roof, and the walls of the house. 
He added if the fire had gotten out of control  houses in the area would have been in trouble.

"There's not very much room to park the apparatus around there we only had on direction of attack so it would have been difficult getting more hoses to  the fire," said Martin.

After they got the fire out Martin said the resident told him they had thrown a lit cigarette out the window. It landed in the lumber and started the fire.  Martin said the estimated damage is around $2,000.  Cascade County Sheriff also were on scene and Sand Coulee and Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Departments were on stand by. 

