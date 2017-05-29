Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

Meet George Wilson Pamenter, a Great Falls native, who was injured in WWII in the Philippines. He says today was one of the best days of his life. It would be 80 years before he got to sit in the driver seat of the choppers he use to see while in combat. Staff sergeant John Klusek with the 40th helicopter squadron says its important that we honor living legends who went above and beyond their call of duty. In December Mr.Pamenter will celebrate his 100-th birthday. When asked what his...

Meet George Wilson Pamenter, a Great Falls native, who was injured in WWII in the Philippines. He says today was one of the best days of his life. It would be 80 years before he got to sit in the driver seat of the choppers he use to see while in combat. Staff sergeant John Klusek with the 40th helicopter squadron says its important that we honor living legends who went above and beyond their call of duty. In December Mr.Pamenter will celebrate his 100-th birthday. When asked what his...