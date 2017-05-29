Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Rese - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

UPDATE: Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek. They say rescuers were able to recover the girl, identified as Juliana Currie, from a log-jam right below the falls around 9:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Sherriff's Office writes:

Sheriff Gootkin stated that our hearts ache for the family. Despite the massive rescue effort and the skills of the search and rescue volunteers, sometimes things don’t turn out like we hoped they would. He would like to remind everyone that running water, even small creeks, streams, and ditches, can become extremely dangerous during the spring run-off. The water can be deceivingly swift, cold, and murky.

A nine-year-old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. The girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing. On scene are dog teams, water rescue divers, an alpine team, helicopters and ground crews - about two dozen searchers. The girl was with her parents at the time of the fall. Searchers were also talking to other witnesses. We will continue to follow the story as it develops.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:31:07 GMT

    After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

  • Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:58:57 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

  • One WWII veteran wish comes true

    One WWII veteran wish comes true

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:53:53 GMT
    Meet George Wilson Pamenter, a Great Falls native, who was injured in WWII in the Philippines. He says today was one of the best days of his life. It would be 80 years before he got to sit in the driver seat of the choppers he use to see while in combat. Staff sergeant John Klusek with the 40th helicopter squadron says its important that we honor living legends who went above and beyond their call of duty. In December Mr.Pamenter will celebrate his 100-th birthday. When asked what his...
    Meet George Wilson Pamenter, a Great Falls native, who was injured in WWII in the Philippines. He says today was one of the best days of his life. It would be 80 years before he got to sit in the driver seat of the choppers he use to see while in combat. Staff sergeant John Klusek with the 40th helicopter squadron says its important that we honor living legends who went above and beyond their call of duty. In December Mr.Pamenter will celebrate his 100-th birthday. When asked what his...

  • House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

    House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:47:40 GMT

    Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.  BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.  

    Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.  BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.  

  • RV Wreck Blocks Traffic On I-90

    RV Wreck Blocks Traffic On I-90

    Thursday, May 1 2014 10:47 PM EDT2014-05-02 02:47:05 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lanes of I-90 in both directions were partially blocked Thursday afternoon when an RV crashed through concrete barriers near the Geiger exit. Troopers tell KHQ the RV was towing a pickup truck when one of the RV's front tires blew out, causing the RV to crash into the barrier. 
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lanes of I-90 in both directions were partially blocked Thursday afternoon when an RV crashed through concrete barriers near the Geiger exit. Troopers tell KHQ the RV was towing a pickup truck when one of the RV's front tires blew out, causing the RV to crash into the barrier. 