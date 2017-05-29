Young girl missing after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious.

An eight year old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. According to the Bozeman Chronicle, the girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing.

Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building. BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.

On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France relations for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy...