Montana Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of a particular rule of the road-- moving over for emergency vehicles.

Montana law says drivers are required to move over a lane or slow sown at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit for emergency vehicles That includes police, ambulances, and tow trucks. The national campaign #MoveOver17 is an effort to educate American drivers about this law. While the rule is part of basic driver's education, statistics show over 70% of American drivers don't know about it. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says it’s not only a safety concern for everyone on the road, but a punishable offense.

“The judge can fine you up to $500 and it can be up to 6 months in jail. It is a misdemeanor to do that. It is a felony if you were to hit somebody,” says Dutton. “And I don't think we have a lot of people that would want to go out and hit people that are trying to save someone else’s life.”

Checkout #MoveOver17 on Twitter to hear more from Montana Highway Patrol on why you need to remember to ‘move over.’