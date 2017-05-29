Community gathers to remember and honor veterans in Great Falls

As a nation, we take this day to stop and look back upon and honor those brave souls who have fought and even given their lives for the freedoms that each of us enjoy every day. Right here in Great Falls, the Montana Veterans Memorial Association gathered to do just the same.

At two this afternoon, MVMA along with the community of Great Falls and the Malmstrom Air Force Honor Guard paid tribute to the state's fallen.

Diane Carlson Evans, a retired Captain in the U.S. Army, was the keynote speaker. She served in Vietnam as a nurse and today, she is pushing the U.S. Government to recognize how women in particular, have contributed to the military.

"Stories are so important my many many years are trying to build the Vietnam Women's war memorial in Washington DC there was great animosity and opposition to it and I was shocked I thought how could people not support us we served in the military but they didn't understand what we had done," said Evans.

She said one of the biggest and sometimes hardest jobs a nurse is to sit and possibly be the last person a dieing soldier sees.

Thousands of names rest on the Veterans wall in Great Falls all with some sort of tie to the state.