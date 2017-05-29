Registration wrapping up for Spring Fling Hoop Thing - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Registration wrapping up for Spring Fling Hoop Thing

Posted: Updated:

The Spring Fling Hoop Thing is here, and registration is about to close, so get your team together now!

The 23rd Annual Spring Fling Hoop Thing is the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Montana. Organizer Kristy Stroop says between 3,000 and 4,000 people are expected to pass through Montana Expo Park Saturday as the games kick off. All proceeds go towards the Alliance for Youth. 

Those interested in participating must register in advance either online here, or in person at the Annex Building of Chief Joseph Elementary School. Online registration closes on Wednesday, May 30th; tournament packet pickup is Friday, June 2nd at the Montana Expo Park from 10:00am-8:00pm. 

Stroop says an exciting feature this year will be an athletic apparel sale, or the "Bonanza Sale" from Universal Athletics. The Food Bank will also be present accepting donations, and a free Pepsi product will be given for each donation. 

Stroop would also like to remind those interested that they are always looking for volunteers and referees; in other words, you don't have to play to participate!

For more information, head to the Spring Fling Hoop Thing website, or call (406) 268-6780.

Entry Fees are as follows:

- Youth Grads K-12: $100/team

- Reg. Male: $150

- 6'1" & Under Male: $150

- Co-ed: $150

- +35 Years: $150

- UR Cause: $500

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:31:07 GMT

    After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

  • First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:24:55 GMT

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

  • Mayra Castaneda

    Mayra Castaneda

    Mayra left her hometown of Los Angeles and drove 19 hours to join the ABC family in August 2012. She is looking forward to explore Big Sky Country. She graduated from Cal State Northridge in May 2012 with
    Mayra left her hometown of Los Angeles and drove 19 hours to join the ABC family in August 2012. She is looking forward to explore Big Sky Country. She graduated from Cal State Northridge in May 2012 with

  • Hearings open in Navalny vs. Usmanov defamation case

    Hearings open in Navalny vs. Usmanov defamation case

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-05-30 12:19:00 GMT
    Hearings have opened in the defamation case between Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and multi-billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
    Hearings have opened in the defamation case between Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and multi-billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

  • House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

    House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:47:40 GMT

    Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.  BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.  

    Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.  BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.  