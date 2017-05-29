Registration wrapping up for Spring Fling Hoop Thing

The Spring Fling Hoop Thing is here, and registration is about to close, so get your team together now!

The 23rd Annual Spring Fling Hoop Thing is the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Montana. Organizer Kristy Stroop says between 3,000 and 4,000 people are expected to pass through Montana Expo Park Saturday as the games kick off. All proceeds go towards the Alliance for Youth.

Those interested in participating must register in advance either online here, or in person at the Annex Building of Chief Joseph Elementary School. Online registration closes on Wednesday, May 30th; tournament packet pickup is Friday, June 2nd at the Montana Expo Park from 10:00am-8:00pm.

Stroop says an exciting feature this year will be an athletic apparel sale, or the "Bonanza Sale" from Universal Athletics. The Food Bank will also be present accepting donations, and a free Pepsi product will be given for each donation.

Stroop would also like to remind those interested that they are always looking for volunteers and referees; in other words, you don't have to play to participate!

For more information, head to the Spring Fling Hoop Thing website, or call (406) 268-6780.

Entry Fees are as follows:

- Youth Grads K-12: $100/team

- Reg. Male: $150

- 6'1" & Under Male: $150

- Co-ed: $150

- +35 Years: $150

- UR Cause: $500