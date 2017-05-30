Suspect in custody after Memorial Weekend tragedy

Over the weekend, the Great Falls Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 1800 block of Great Falls. When they arrived they found a dead body, and immediately taped off the property as a crime scene.

Authorities then released a BOLO alert to be on the lookout for a 2007 truck. Yesterday, that truck was located in Missoula and Police took a woman into custody.

Law officials have not yet released the woman’s name, however, we do know that a woman named Pamela Jean Courtnage was arrested in Missoula on Deliberate Homicide charges.

Jail records show Courtnage has the same Great Falls address where the body was found. Courtnage is expected to make her initial court appearance in Missoula County on Tuesday.

The overall feeling in the quiet Great Falls neighborhood is shock, sadness and surprise.

"It's a little bit scary, my kids go to the park just kiddie corner from here. We were actually over there this afternoon,” resident Jennifer Williams said Monday evening.

“It’s a little unnerving to know something could happen like that,”

Since the arrest was made near the Clearwater Junction, GFPD says there is no further threat to the public. As the story continues to develop, we’ll keep you updated.