Missing Teen Girls Found Safe - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Missing Teen Girls Found Safe

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

Search teams have located two girls who were reported missing when they failed to return from a hike in Sluice Boxes State Park about 30 miles southeast of Great Falls.
    
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says the girls, age 14 and 16, were dropped off in the upper area of the park by family on Monday. They were reported missing just before 9 p.m. Monday when they did not meet family in the park's lower parking area.
    
Edwards says a Malmstrom Air Force Base helicopter crew located the girls on a ledge on Tuesday morning. Edwards says Deputies were being airlifted into the area to help with the rescue.
    
He did not yet know if they were injured or how they ended up on the ledge and he has not yet released their names.

We have a reporter on scene and will bring more details as they become available.


 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Great Falls

    Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Great Falls

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-05-30 17:36:47 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.

  • Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:31:07 GMT

    After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

  • First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:24:55 GMT

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

  • Suspect in custody after Memorial Weekend tragedy

    Suspect in custody after Memorial Weekend tragedy

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:36:39 GMT

    Over the weekend, the Great Falls Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 1800 block of Great Falls. When they arrived they found a dead body, and immediately taped off the property as a crime scene.

    Over the weekend, the Great Falls Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 1800 block of Great Falls. When they arrived they found a dead body, and immediately taped off the property as a crime scene.

  • Using pedlets correctly

    Using pedlets correctly

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-05-30 14:59:23 GMT
    Mighty Mo in downtown Great Falls have had what they call pedlets for about a month now.   They are a great addition to downtown but there is one problem.  Mighty Mo is the first business in great falls to receive these pedlets. They are meant to bring a new outdoor dining experience to downtown and and keep pedestrians safe.  The problem people are not using them correctly. We received an email from Joan Redean community director of the Great Falls business improvement...
    Mighty Mo in downtown Great Falls have had what they call pedlets for about a month now.   They are a great addition to downtown but there is one problem.  Mighty Mo is the first business in great falls to receive these pedlets. They are meant to bring a new outdoor dining experience to downtown and and keep pedestrians safe.  The problem people are not using them correctly. We received an email from Joan Redean community director of the Great Falls business improvement...