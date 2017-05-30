Grads inspire the next generation

Just a few days before the 2017 graduating class from Great Falls High walks the stage, they come together to inspire the future.

High school graduation is a huge milestone in the life of a teenager. It marks the transition into adulthood.

But Tuesday GFH students took a moment to reflect on their own past while paving the way for the future. In partnership with United Way of Cascade County, For the first time ever, two bus load of grads went around the city to walk the halls of seven elementary schools ready to give high fives and encourage the youth to stay in school.

"Mainly I was excited to just go back right before graduation and kind of relive it," said Ariana Day.

"Yea pretty much what she said but you get to reflect on your educational journey and getting to come back here and seeing old teachers is super cool," said Jack Anderegg.

Jack, who helped organize the walks, said his principle first approached him with the idea.

"And I watched a few YouTube video and I thought it would be such a cool thing for our senior class to do,"said Anderegg.

And what an impression it made on the students like fifth grader Robert Erb.

"Well seeing the little kids face and being excited about it," said Erb.

"When you graduate will you do the same thing?"

"Maybe who knows," said Erb.

Graduating high school may seem like light years right now but seeing these "big kids" taking time to inspire could change anyone of these children minds about staying in school when they hit their teenage years.