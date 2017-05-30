CMR's Achenbach, Voyles Leave Legacies

In sports extremely special athletes might come around once in a generation.

For this year's C.M. Russell softball team, the Rustlers had two players who fall into that category: Tristin Achenbach and Savanna Voyles.

Achenbach threw four complete game one hitters in this year's Class AA State Tournament. Three of those were shutouts en route to CMR's second straight state title.

The championship put CMR in a tie with Billings Senior for most AA state championships all time with nine.

"Obviously Tristin is just an unbelievable kid on the mound," said head coach Lindsey Gustafson, "Montana will probably never see another one in quite some time. She's one of a kind."

As for Voyles, she clubbed a handful of home runs throughout the tournament. She also led the state in batting average for the second straight year.

"(Savanna) is such a stud. What she's done the last four years in CMR softball history will probably never be done again," Gustafson added.

Both Achenbach and Voyles will continue their softball career as they'll play at the University of Montana in 2018.