Great Falls - The 2017 Ag Summit kicks off Wednesday at Montana ExpoPark here in Great Falls. On Tuesday, preparations were underway for the two day conference.

The event is being put on by Republican Sen. Steve Daines, in collaboration with the Montana Chamber Foundation. The summit's website says that the conference's purpose is to talk about challenges surrounding federal regulations and to discuss our state's agricultural role in the international market.

The event's keynote speaker will be Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. For more information, go here.