Great Falls - The 2017 Ag Summit kicks off Wednesday at Montana ExpoPark here in Great Falls. On Tuesday, preparations were underway for the two day conference.
The event is being put on by Republican Sen. Steve Daines, in collaboration with the Montana Chamber Foundation. The summit's website says that the conference's purpose is to talk about challenges surrounding federal regulations and to discuss our state's agricultural role in the international market.
The event's keynote speaker will be Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. For more information, go here.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.
After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious.
Over the weekend, the Great Falls Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 1800 block of Great Falls. When they arrived they found a dead body, and immediately taped off the property as a crime scene.
As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
