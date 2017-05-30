Tootsie Tuesdays: pony helping seniors

Great Falls - Therapy animals come in all shapes and sizes, but it's not everyday you see a pony, who's prepped for the job, but Tootsie the pony is an animal who's ready to put smiles on people's faces.

One Tuesday a month, she gets dolled up from head to hoof. She strolls up and down the streets of Great Falls. Her owner, who prefers to just go by Angielynn is by her side, helping her get ready for work.

Inside The Rainbow Senior Living, and Cambridge Court Assisted Living, Tootsie prances proudly, and everyone eagerly flocks to her side for hours of companionship that they call "Tootsie Tuesdays."

"I just like her, she's so nice and friendly, and she's so calm," said Lynda Stuart, who lives at The Rainbow Senior Living.

"I've always liked small things, and I wanted to see this small horse so bad," said Frances Johnstone, who lives at The Rainbow Senior Living.

This small pony was rescued last fall and then became a therapy animal earlier this year. Residents like Gary Stuart say Tootsie helps people feel less lonely and just touching Tootsie's fur.has actually helped some who are suffering from memory loss.

Dena Schoolcraft, Executive Director-- "it gives them a connection with an animal, because they may not remember the people that are in their lives, but with animals, they never lose the sense of an animal," said Dena Schoolcraft, Executive Director of The Rainbow Senior Living.

"I think I like most is that she's so kind and patient with everybody," said Helen Malatare, a resident at The Rainbow Senior Living.

As the day winds to a close, the residents are now patiently waiting for next month's therapy session, but for now, they have new memories of a patriotic pony named Tootsie.

"That's the most important thing we can give our residents, new memories," said Schoolcraft.