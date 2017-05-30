Historic Preservation Award Recipients to receive recognition

Join the Historic Preservation Advisory Commission in recognizing five groups or individuals who have made a difference in Great Falls by undergoing and participating in historic preservation.

This year's award ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 31st at 5:30pm. The ceremony will take place in the Missouri Room at the Civic Center in Great Falls. HPAC member Tom Micuda says the goal of the ceremony is a "celebration of preservation activity," and is just in time for National Preservation Month.

This year's recipients include: the C.M. Russell Museum, Bryan Anderson Construction, Carlos Fernandez, Jessica Crist and Turner Graybill, and the Reardon Family.

For more information on this year's ceremony, the winners, or the HPAC, visit the City of Great Falls website.