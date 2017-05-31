New species of dinosaurs found in Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before. 
The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released. 
The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls.
Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore almost a decade ago it took them about two years to excavate the entire dinosaur. 
He says although this is a relatively common species in the western united states scientists believe that Montana was not an ideal living environment for these creatures. 
Another interesting fact about the discovery woodruff says most dinosaurs only survived into their teenage years or early 20s. However, this dinosaur is the oldest recorded dying at roughly 30 years old.

