Fourth of July parade must go on

The 4th of July parade is one of the biggest parades here in Great Falls with up to 25,000 people in attendance every year.

However, this year the parade almost didn't happen.

Last night the community gathered and came to an agreement the parade must go on.

Rebecca Engum is the executive director of the Great Falls Tourism department and says the issue was a shortage of people who would be available to organize the parade. Luckily, the Center of Mental Health's New Direction department has decided to step up and take over so that everyone can enjoy the parade.

If you are interested in getting involved with this year's Fourth of July celebrations,call Rebecca Engum at 406-761-4436