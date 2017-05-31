Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.

When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories

"You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

Breaker claimed she and her son were verbally assaulted by two staff members and forced out of their room. The next thing she remembers is the hotel manager climbing through window of her room.



"She was breaking all of my stuff in my motel room and that's why i climbed through the window and opened the door of the hotel room for her to leave. Yes I did get a trespassing ticket did I know that was not OK no," Manager of the Property said Lisa Oliver.

But Breaker said that's all a lie and she believes the issue is because of her race.

Lisa Oliver said she was only trying to protect the hotel property.

"Am I a racist motel no. Every girl I work with here is native. I'm Mexican, White and Native myself, my children are black. So there is not racism going on,"said Oliver.

In a press release from Cutbank Police they said the guest performed no criminal action.

Both Oliver and Breaker are talking to lawyers. Breaker said she may file civil suits against CBPD and the hotel.

