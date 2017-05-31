Missing teens found safe - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Missing teens found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods.
Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home. 
This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family
Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their grandmother dropped them off yesterday afternoon.  
The two planned to catch up after the hike with family once finished. 
However that reunion wouldn't come until almost 24 hours later.
The plan was for them to meet her a few hours later after the hike but when they didn't show their grandmother Audrey called 911. 
Kami says she almost gave up hope after helicopters flew over them twice and didn't spot them.
she says her little sister is what gave her the strength to keep pushing get out of those woods.

she kept her sister and Peanut their Jack Russell warm by ripping a shirt she had on and wrapped both of them up. 
She says she didn't sleep the entire night because she refused to let anything happen to them.
Malmstrom search and rescue found the girls late-this morning. 
Kami says she's thankful for everybody that took part in helping finding her, her sister and of course little peanut.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Great Falls

    Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Great Falls

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-05-30 17:36:47 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.

  • The Latest: CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video

    The Latest: CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-31 18:26:55 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

  • 30-Minute Special: Out of the Woods: Maddy Connelly's survival in the wilderness

    30-Minute Special: Out of the Woods: Maddie Connelly's survival in the wilderness

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-31 13:26:28 GMT

    Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.

    Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.

  • Grads inspire the next generation

    Grads inspire the next generation

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:42:35 GMT

    Just a few days before the 2017 graduating class from Great Falls High walks the stage, they come together to inspire the future.  High school graduation is a huge milestone in the life of a teenager. It marks the transition into adulthood. 

    Just a few days before the 2017 graduating class from Great Falls High walks the stage, they come together to inspire the future.  High school graduation is a huge milestone in the life of a teenager. It marks the transition into adulthood. 

  • Tootsie Tuesdays: pony helping seniors

    Tootsie Tuesdays: pony helping seniors

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:59:19 GMT

    Great Falls - Therapy animals come in all shapes and sizes, but it's not everyday you see a pony, who's prepped for the job, but Tootsie the pony is an animal who's ready to put smiles on people's faces.  

    Great Falls - Therapy animals come in all shapes and sizes, but it's not everyday you see a pony, who's prepped for the job, but Tootsie the pony is an animal who's ready to put smiles on people's faces.  