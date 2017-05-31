Missing teens found safe

After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods.

Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home.

This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family

Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their grandmother dropped them off yesterday afternoon.

The two planned to catch up after the hike with family once finished.

However that reunion wouldn't come until almost 24 hours later.

The plan was for them to meet her a few hours later after the hike but when they didn't show their grandmother Audrey called 911.

Kami says she almost gave up hope after helicopters flew over them twice and didn't spot them.

she says her little sister is what gave her the strength to keep pushing get out of those woods.

she kept her sister and Peanut their Jack Russell warm by ripping a shirt she had on and wrapped both of them up.

She says she didn't sleep the entire night because she refused to let anything happen to them.

Malmstrom search and rescue found the girls late-this morning.

Kami says she's thankful for everybody that took part in helping finding her, her sister and of course little peanut.