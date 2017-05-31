Great Falls Community Comes Together to Support Bison Athlete

Exactly one week ago tragedy struck a Great Falls High student athlete.

Jacob Giner's mom passed away due to complications with surgery, leaving Jacob on his own as he ends his junior year of high school.

Bison football coach Mark Samson said members of the football team came to support Jacob at the hospital after his mom passed.

Because Jacob is a minor, he was in need of a place to stay until he turns 18. Luckily, tons of support poured out from the Bison community as multiple families opened their doors for Jacob.

A Go Fund Me page is in place to raise money for Jacob in order to help him with the basic necessities of life: food, clothes, and a way to get to school.

More than $13,000 has been raised in a matter of days.

The feat didn't surprise Samson because of the type of community Great Falls is.

"It's amazing how people have come forward to help him," Samson said. "We've had dozens of families call us and say he can live with them and that's pretty cool. But I know he appreciates everything people have done. But he realizes there's still quite a lot that has to be done."

You can donate to Jacob's cause here: Jacob Giner Go Fund Me Page