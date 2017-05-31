Ag summit kicks off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Ag summit kicks off

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Thursday kicked off the first ever Agriculture Summit in the Treasure State. Leaders in the industry from around the nation came to Great falls. The Summit also promoted farmers and ranchers. The summit was put on in partnership with Senator Steve Daines and the Montana Chamber Foundation.


It was a chance to network for many of the ranchers here in the State. And to listen to and speak with big names in the industry, like Senator Pat Roberts, the Chairman on the Senate AG Committee and Sonny Perdue Secretary of Agriculture. Senator Roberts said this summit emphasized the role of Montana's future in U.S. Agriculture and how the Treasure State can capitalize on it globally.

"Especially more trade with china which we really do need, gosh we have 600, 700, maybe even 800, people here from all over the state representing every grower every farmer," said Sen. Roberts.
"Well Agriculture  is our number one industry in Montana Five Billion dollars plus and Great Falls is right here in the heart of the golden triangle," said Sen. Daines.

That triangle is between Havre, Conrad and of course Great Falls. The ag summit wraps up Friday evening. Now if you are interested in going you can still register online

