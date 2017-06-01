Gardens From Garbage!! - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Gardens From Garbage!!

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

Join the Gardens From Garbage group on Saturday June 17th as they host a forum on how to turn waste into food for your table.  Most classes cost $5 while others are free.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:22:43 GMT
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...

  • The Latest: CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video

    The Latest: CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-31 18:26:55 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

  • Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Great Falls

    Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Great Falls

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-05-30 17:36:47 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.

  • Nebraska man fell from restricted area of Polson dam

    Nebraska man fell from restricted area of Polson dam

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-31 23:53:56 GMT

    More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.

    More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.

  • Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:04:38 GMT

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.