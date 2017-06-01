Courtnage back in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Courtnage back in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist.
The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues. 
According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city. 
Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse. 
She was then held by the Missoula County Sheriffs Office. 
The victims name has yet to be release. 
Joshua Racki, Cascade County Attorney says there is no set date when Courtnage will appear back in court. 
Her bond has been set at $500,000

