Bill helps Montanans learn trades

Part of Governor Bullock's Quality Job Plan is to help local businesses grow, create good paying work and build employee skills. and today, he moved closer to that mark.

House Bill 308, a bill that would give employers a tax credit for each registered apprentice the they hire, was signed today.

He says this bill would provide Montanans a better way to earn a good living, all while learning a skill or trade. he says there are over a thousand apprenticeship fields out there and he is pleased that the bill finally passed.

The state can now work to fill some of those work force shortages whether its healthcare or construction.

Bullock says the bill offers businesses up to a $750 of tax credit and up to $1,500for our veterans.

The bill is supposed to help them transition and take the skills they learn in the military and apply them to making a living.

Go www.apprenticeship.mt.gov for more details