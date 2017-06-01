CMR Undergoing Construction for New Athletic Facility

C.M. Russell High School is prepping for a facelift this summer.

Principal Kerry Parsons says the school will start the foundational building of a new athletic facility during that time. The new facilities will feature a wrestling room, a second basketball court, and a fitness room - as well as additions to the track.

CMR is currently the only AA school without a second gym, which has forced student athletes to go to West Elementary for practices and sub-varsity games.

The district has talked about upgrading the athletic facility for more than 20 years.

Outside of sports, there will be a new science and math building. Principal Parsons says within the next year and a half, the Rustlers will finally see some much needed improvements that will benefit all.

"What this will do is it will help with our practices and not require our kids to be here so early in the morning and so late at night, which will improve their lives obviously - with academics and their family lives with them not having to be here," Principal Parsons explained. "When you have restricted facilities and a lot of kids involved, it's nice to have more facilities particularly in one location, so our campus will enhance in a lot of ways with these improvements."

The public will have one final say in the project. If you have any input or concerns - there will be a meeting this coming Monday at Bill Williamson Hall on the campus of CMR for officials to hear your feedback. At the meeting, whoever attends will also be able to see the design plans.