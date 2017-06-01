The first annual Ag summit wraps up Thursday in the Electric City.
There seemed to be a lot of hope from the attendees as they look to the future. Whole idea behind this summit, was for our National Agriculture leadership to hear and address the grassroots people of the Ag industry.
A big topic was how farmers and ranchers can make themselves part of a bigger global agriculture community.
Senator Daines reminded people that agriculture brings in over five billion dollars a year to the state. He was joined by Senator Pat Roberts, the Chairman of the Senate Ag Committee and Sonny Perdue the US Secretary of Agriculture. All three leaders said they listened to farmers and ranchers across the state - and the biggest concern they heard was about agriculture budget cuts.
"We heard from the farmers and ranchers here today and trade regulations is top of mind we have two of three branches of government standing here today, we have executive branch and legislative branch. And we're hearing input today and I'm confident that we will have a budget that's right for farmers and ranchers of this country going forward,"said Sen Daines
Roberts said they look through at the budget with a fine tooth comb. Although he's not sure when the budget will be voted on but it will be different.
Roberts added as they move forward with the budget they will also look at how to protect crop insurance.
A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window. When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.
A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window. When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods. Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home. This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their
After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods. Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home. This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their
The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide.
The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.