Disabled American Veterans are holding their annual fund raiser

Well if you are looking for a way to support our local veterans, on Friday night is your chance. The Montana Disabled American Veterans has their annual fund raising auction and it starts at 7 pm.

Joe Parsetich, chairmen of the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit, said over 150 businesses are contributing to the cause. This year they had well over 200 donations, from fishing kits to hotel packages. He added the fundraiser is about giving back.

"It's vital to our community just simply because we are paying back a debt that we owe to all men and women who have served in the armed force," said Parsetich.

He said its not about breaking the bank. Anything you can give helps. The money raised will help the MDAV maintain their van's, fund programs and services like bringing vets to doctors appointments or helping them fill out disability paperwork.