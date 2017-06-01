Disabled American Veterans are holding their annual fund raiser - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Disabled American Veterans are holding their annual fund raiser

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Well if you are looking for a way to support our local veterans, on  Friday night is your chance. The Montana Disabled American Veterans has their annual fund raising auction and it starts at 7 pm. 

Joe  Parsetich, chairmen of the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit, said over 150 businesses are contributing to the cause. This year they had  well over 200 donations, from fishing kits to hotel packages. He added the fundraiser is about giving back.

"It's vital to our community just simply because we are paying back a debt that we owe to all men and women who have served in the armed force," said Parsetich.

He said its not about breaking the bank. Anything you can give helps. The money raised will help the MDAV maintain their van's, fund programs and services  like bringing vets to doctors appointments or helping them fill out disability paperwork.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:22:43 GMT
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...

  • Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:04:38 GMT

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

  • Nebraska man fell from restricted area of Polson dam

    Nebraska man fell from restricted area of Polson dam

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:08:52 GMT

    More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.

    More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.

  • Missing teens found safe

    Missing teens found safe

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:32:23 GMT

    After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods. Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home.  This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their

    After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods. Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home.  This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their

  • Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

    Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:07:27 GMT

    The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide. 

    The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide. 