Disabled American Veterans are holding their annual fund raiser

Well if you are looking for a way to support our local veterans, on Friday night is your chance. The Montana Disabled American Veterans has their annual fund raising auction and it starts at 7 pm.
Joe Parsetich, chairmen of the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit, said over 150 businesses are contributing to the cause. This year they had well over 200 donations, from fishing kits to hotel packages. He added the fundraiser is about giving back.
"It's vital to our community just simply because we are paying back a debt that we owe to all men and women who have served in the armed force," said Parsetich.
He said its not about breaking the bank. Anything you can give helps. The money raised will help the MDAV maintain their van's, fund programs and services like bringing vets to doctors appointments or helping them fill out disability paperwork.
A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window. When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
After what was supposed to be a short hike that turned into a night spent in the woods. Kami and Dacey St. Pierre are glad to be home. This morning the two teenage girls were found safe in the woods near the Sluice Boxes, near the rescue scene where they were reunited with their family Kami and Dacey were headed out for a hike in the Sluice Boxes after their
The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
