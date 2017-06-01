Great Falls Chargers Showing Signs of Improvement

The Great Falls Chargers legion baseball team has already shown they're ready to compete this year.

The season is now a couple months in, and the chargers hold a 13-11 record.

The team just came off of a Missoula Tournament run this past weekend where the team won the title.

To put their progress into perspective, last year in that same tournament, the Chargers didn't win a single game.

Coach Levi Johnson said it's good to see the team coming around as they've been building for the last couple of years.

"What's really been coming along for us has been our pitching and our defense," Johnson said. "Every single one of our pitchers did a great job this weekend of coming in and giving us a chance to win."

Pitcher Chase Linn added "most of the kids played last year. We all have that AA experience and we all know what to do. (We're) starting to figure everything out and have everything clicking."

The Chargers' next game is Friday against Lewistown.