Helena Senators Chasing State Title

The Helena Senators AA Legion Baseball team has a 12-9 winning record under head coach Dave Thennis, who's led this team for 23 years.

This year's team is a veteran bunch and returns over a dozen seniors. Coach Thennis says the Senators finished fourth in the league last seaon. The team is hoping to have a better performance at this year’s state tournament. The Senators are looking to win their first state title since 2003. In order to make that happen, the team is focusing on building consistency at the plate and in the field.

"We've had some great pitching efforts,” said coach Thennis. “We've had some good offensive efforts. We haven't sustained that over the course of the season. It's a good group. It has some potential of being a very good group. We just have to work on the consistency piece.”

"When we're hitting, we're not fielding or making errors… or we're pitching well and we just can’t hit,” said midfielder Kienan Stief. “When the time comes when it all is put together, we'll be dangerous."

The Senators hit the road for a doubleheader matchup against the Butte Miners on Sunday. The first game starts at 5 o'clock at the Copper Mountain Recreation Complex in Butte.