Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues. According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city. Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse. She was then held by the ...