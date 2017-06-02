Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsay went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zachary’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

Over the past 20 years, the memorial has come under disrepair and neglect, but the spirit of the garden still exists.

All this is about to change. Eagle Scout Candidate Alexander “Alex” Thares, a graduate of Whittier Elementary, is out to ensure that Zachary’s memory remains at the school.

Alex chose his Eagle Scout project to re-create the memorial garden by making it more prominent and permanent, to include masonry walls and perennial plantings that will enhance the lilac tree that was planted in Zachary’s memory.

Alex will direct a dozen Boy Scout volunteers in building the memorial on Saturday, June 3rd beginning at 11 am at the front entrance to Whittier Elementary, using plans developed by Nelson Architects and Forde Nursery with construction help from Fagenstrom Concrete.

When asked about the project, Alex said a simple ‘It is my honor."