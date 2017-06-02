Farmers market opening this Saturday - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Farmers market opening this Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The Great Falls farmers market is one of the biggest social events of the year and tomorrow is opening day. 
vendors will hit Downtown Great Falls early in the morning ready to serve you at 7am.
Last year there were talks of accepting food stamps at the market but Babs Lassiter,market manager, says that won't happen this year.
The application they submitted to the USDA made it past the first process but did not make it through the second. 
She says they've made some adjustments and will resubmit a new application.  
If approved it won't go into effect until next year.
what some vendors are accepting however is WIC checks. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

    Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:53:24 GMT

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

  • Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

    Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:12:54 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

  • Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

    Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:32:33 GMT

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

  • First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:24:55 GMT

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

  • Courtnage back in Great Falls

    Courtnage back in Great Falls

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:54:18 GMT
    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...
    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...