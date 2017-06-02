New hotel plans approved by city - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New hotel plans approved by city

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Controversy has erupted over the last few months regarding zoning issues in the Fox Farm area.
Residents there protested the idea of a new hotel. 
Despite their concerns, the city design review board approved the plans for the Mainstay and Sleep Inn Suites to start construction.

Jolene Schalper of the Great Falls Development Authority says there will always be differing opinions when is comes to development but the GFDA believes once residents see the complete project and the economic boost to the community, it will be appreciated.
The hotel will  be located at 520 Country Club Boulevard, right behind the gas station and have about 90 rooms.
Schalper says the construction should start sometime later this year and if you have questions about the hotel plan you can contact the Great Falls Development Authority at 406-750-4481

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach's memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...
