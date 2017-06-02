UGF Introduces First Head Women's Wrestling Coach in School History

Per UGF Athletics Department:

Argo Athletics officially introduced Tony DeAnda, the first Head Women’s Wrestling Coach in school history, to the Great Falls community with an introductory press conference in the afternoon of June 2. The hiring of DeAnda was first announced on May 15.

UGF Vice President for Athletics Dave Gantt introduced the former University of Jamestown Head Coach and spoke about why DeAnda was chosen as the man to lead the Lady Argos in their inaugural season. Following Gantt’s opening statement, DeAnda made his first public comments as an Argo before taking questions from the Great Falls media and members of the UGF campus community.

For the past six years, DeAnda has built a national power at Jamestown. Since he took over the program in 2011, the Jimmies have had 16 WCWA All-Americans, including 2016 National Runner-Up Amy Fearnside.

Before coaching at Jamestown, DeAnda spent six years as an Assistant Women's Freestyle Wrestling Coach at the United States Olympic Education Center for USA Wrestling. During his time with USA Wrestling, he coached two Cadet Pan-AM Championship teams, two Junior Pan-Am Championship teams, one Youth Olympic Games Pan-Am Championship team, and one Senior Pan-Am Championship team.

DeAnda also has a storied career in his own right as an athlete. His college career started at Augustana College where he was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American. He then transferred to NCAA Division I powerhouse, University of Nebraska, where he was a national qualifier. At the international level, he was a five time Mexican National Champion and placed at the U.S. Nationals three times. He was ranked in the top 10 in the USA from 2001-05, won a bronze medal at the 2003 Pan American Games and was the 2005 Real Pro Wrestling National Champion.