Changing of the guard

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Well the show must go on as they say.
At the Montana Air National Guard the title of Commander of the 120th Airlift Wing is passed on from Colonel Lee Smith to someone new. Col. Smith has been transferred to the Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. 

The 120th will be under the command of Colonel Buel Dickson. The Airmen welcomed him with respect and honor  
He was joined by the Governor Steve Bullock and out going Commander Colonel Lee Smith during the official command placement. 
Dickson said he looks forward to serving here in Montana and is ready for the challenge

"It can be quite emotional when you got a lot of airmen counting on you and things you have to do  getting up and talking to them the whole wing for the first time is daunting and overwhelming so and its an awesome feeling and working for these guys is going to be great," said Dickson.


Commander Dickson has over 30 years of experience.
And said the personal experience and communication will be essential to his vision for the future of the 120th. 
Then added, supporting the state and supporting the nation is key to success. 

