Run with the pack

Are you able to stick to your fitness goal from the new year?

Well if you need something new or maybe haven't started yet, it is never to late to invest in your health.

Every Sunday morning at 8 am there is beginners running group that meets at the river edge trial to run along the river together. Amy Musgrove said it is perfect for many people who are just starting out because exercising as part of a group can make things easier.

She added running with some friends is a perfect way to start your day.

"You have more energy you just get it done. For me the reason why is started working out early is I didn't want it to interfere with my family time or my job and things like that because by the end of the day I don't want to work out so I can totally relate to that I would just rather get it over with," said Musgrove.



She said one of the key investments to any kind of exercise is what you put on your feet.

Amy recommends taking time to go to a sporting goods store and find shoes to wear only when running or at the gym. For more information click here.