Great Falls gets environmental visitors

Despite the United States pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, a group of Ukrainian visitors visit the Treasure State to learn strategies to keep the environment clean.

This group is part of the Open World Leadership Center. Their mission is part of a program set up through the US Congress and introduces young leaders from other countries to the American governing systems and operations. Each year they learn something different and bring it back to their county to start implementing the ideas.

"I want to learn about waste management and our host family promised me to take me to compost station and to recycling station and even in landfill," said Tetiana Tevkun.



Each person i talked to says we must share information for earth's future.

"It's very important to save the our planet and we don't have enough experience in our country So I think I learn much new information," Iryna Barulina.

According to one of the organizers they will visit the Berkeley Pit in Butte to learn more about super fund sites.

They will also learn about organic farming, meet with Mayor Bob Kelly of Great Falls, and learn about renewable energy. Just to name a few of their experiences while here in the Treasure State.