DeAnda Expects UGF to Bring in Quality Recruits

On Friday, the University of Great Falls Athletics Department introduced new head women's wrestling coach Tony DeAnda, the first coach in the program's history.

One of the big reasons DeAnda came to UGF is so he can build the program up from scratch.

In his press conference he mentioned how passionate the Great Falls community is for wrestling. DeAnda thinks women's wrestling is not only a viable option, but a sustainable one as well.

The new head man said aside from the community UGF has the upper hand in other areas when it comes to bringing in elite talent.

"The location of the University of Great Falls (is big for us). (The school is) close to states like Washington and Oregon and California. I think it's a bit of an easier sales pitch (because of our location). It'll be easier to get wrestlers from those states being so close to Montana. It puts the University of Great Falls in a good location to get those recruits to come."