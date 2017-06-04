Turnovers the Focal Point of Bob Cleverley 8-Man All Star Game

The Bob Cleverley 8-Man All Star Game is known for some high scoring affairs as the state's best 8-Man players were in Butte to clash helmets Saturday night.

This year's edition was a tale of two halves.

Both teams struggled to find the end zone in the first half, with just three scores combined to go with a multitude of turnovers. Both teams gave the ball away inside the 20 yard line leading to the relatively low-scoring half.

The teams seemed to settle down in the second half, which featured far fewer turnovers. At that point the Blue Team, led by MVP performances by Ennis' Gavin McKitrick and Wibaux's Shawn Schaefferkoetter, wrapped up the week with a 32-16 victory.

While the winners were rightfully excited, all the participants say the experience is one they'll never forget.

"I mean, coming in with this group of guys, you've got new best friends from all over the state that used to be your opponents throughout your high school career. It's so fun and just awesome," said McKitrick.

His teammate felt similarly.

"It was amazing," said Schaefferkoetter. "Just the energy from everybody, how everybody's not negative to each other, everybody's all positive, but it still has that hype to the game, that makes it fun."

Even the opposition shared the same opinion.

"It was a blast," said Great Falls Central Coulton Lewis. "There's nothing you can relate to it. It's not like any other game I've played. It's just, it's everything man."