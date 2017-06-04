Pet of the Week: Roxy

Great Falls - This week, KFBB is featuring Roxy as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Roxy is a mixed breed dog, and she does not look her age. Believe it or not, she's actually 16 years old, but she's young at heart.

"Roxy is very playful, affectionate. She loves everybody. She gets along with other cats and dogs, other kids," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

Now she's just looking to share all her love with a family she can call her own.

"She still has a lot of life and a lot of years left in her, even though she is 16," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Roxy, you're welcome to stop by the MAAC at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or you can call the Center at 406-727-PETS.